Boca Raton Resort & Club terminates 995 employees

The Boca Raton Resort & Club announced Monday they are terminating 995 employees initially furloughed in March.
The decision comes as many Florida businesses in the service and travel industry struggle to cope with the challenges of the pandemic.
In a letter to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, General Manager John Carns said it became clear in July that the employees would be out of work longer than they initially projected as COVID-19 cases surged.
He said they stayed hopeful that business would turn around and the employees would soon be rehired.
However, due to travel restrictions and problems with the economy, Carns said they felt "it was not fair to keep them on leave indefinitely."
Effective Feb. 6, the resort will end the employment of the 995 furloughed employees and a small group of currently employed landscaping workers.
Carns said these changes will encompass workers at the Boca Raton Resort, Boca Beach Club and Boca Country Club.
"We are providing severance pay to full-time and longer-term part-time employees -- even those who have found alternate employment," Carns said.
Carns released the following statement regarding the termination of the employees:
