Boca Raton Resort & Club terminates 995 employees

As our team has always been our priority, it has been with regret that we have had to let team members know that their positions are being affected by circumstances entirely outside their control. Since March, we've been proud to provide support and health care benefits, and we're grateful to be able to provide millions of dollars in severance as part of this decision. We are thankful for the contributions made by every team member, and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as possible.