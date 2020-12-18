Group of Riviera Beach teens helps those in need

A group of young men from Riviera Beach is distinguishing themselves by helping others this holiday season.
"I just wanted to be a good helpful member of the community," Shemar Reese said.
Reese says community comes first.
"Even though we might have things, there are other people who don't have the money or necessities we have," he said.
Reese is a member of a group called "Young Men of Distinction," a program for at-risk male teens in Riviera Beach. His group and others like T.E.A.M. and Concerned Mothers Coalition and Manhood Mentorship have collected over 500 toys and food for 100 families.
Mika Jackson and her kids are first in line to receive Christmas joy.
"This is a blessing. I thank God to even be here so they can help me," she said.
She said it's been hard to provide food and find a home for her kids and the pandemic has made their lives even tougher.
"Made things harder for people to even go out here and have a normal life and enjoy life out here," she said.
Jacoby Waters with "Young Men of Distinction" helped organize the event.
"This is us saying thank you to the community, this is us blessing people that are less fortunate than you are so it's not about us it's about the people," he said.
Reese said it's a blessing to help others in a time of need.
"Just seeing this many people come together as a community and working together for one cause it's really good," he said.
