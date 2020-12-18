3 injured when small plane crashes in Tampa neighborhood

Three people were injured in a small plane crash Friday in Tampa.
The plane crashed at the corner of North Ward Street and West Laurel Street, not far from Tampa International Airport.
Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin said an officer arrived at the scene and found three men outside the burning Piper Cherokee 140.
Durkin said the pilot reported an engine failure to the airport tower just before the crash.
An airport spokeswoman said the plane was coming from Zephyrhills.
Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said it's "miraculous" that nobody else was injured.
Durkin said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
