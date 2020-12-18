Lawyer to Palm Beach: Tell Trump he can't live at Mar-a-Lago

"They entered into an agreement in 1993 that said, 'OK, you can turn your property into a private club as you want, but you can't pull any shenanigans like creating a hotel or selling off lots or renting it out. In fact, we're going to limit anyone who can stay there to members of Mar-a-Lago for up to seven days in a row for 21 days a year,'" Aronberg said.