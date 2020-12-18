LIVE: Palm Beach County officials hold coronavirus briefing

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Palm Beach County officials are holding a Friday afternoon news conference and providing an update on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.
Mayor Dave Kerner is providing details on local actions pertaining to the coronavirus. Other county officials and staff will join the mayor.
Dr. Alina Alonso said 18,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered by the state to Palm Beach County next week, with first responders and frontline health care workers receiving the first inoculations.
"Palm Beach County is specifically being given the Moderna vaccine," Alonso.
An FDA advisory committee on Thursday endorsed the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. The FDA is expected to act quickly to authorize the Moderna vaccine.
Alonso said nursing home residents will get their vaccines through Walgreens and CVS.
According to the state's latest numbers, there have been 1,816 coronavirus deaths in Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate is currently at 7.33 percent. Kerner said the state positivity rate is at 14.53 percent.
According to state data, there have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 this year in Florida.
