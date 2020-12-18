New guide helps you find small, local businesses

A new pink book was delivered along Worth Avenue using the pink buggy from the Colony Hotel. The New “Scout Guide: Palm Beach” bears new significance in 2020.
Stacey Leuliette, Owner and Editor of “The Scout Guide: Palm Beach Guide” says it always highlights local, independently-owned businesses. This year, the shops have been particularly impressive.
“We have so many stores around town that are offering facetime at-home consultations. Like Pioneer Linens, especially during the holidays they want to get their tables ready or they need new linens when people are visiting. And they’ll do facetime with you or you can pick it up right outside,” she said.
The new volume also has an online component to help users shop small from home. There are more than 60 cities across the United States with Scout Guides. With different shutdown rules, social unrest, and even weather patterns, each city’s local businesses have had to adapt in their own way.
“Just remember that these businesses in your community, they’re your friends, they’re your neighbors. 70 cents of every dollar you spend locally goes back into the community. So they’re supporting you as well,” Leuliette said.
