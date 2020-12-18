Palm Beach County School District to hold briefing on spring semester

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.:
The Palm Beach County School District will hold a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on the spring semester.
Officials said Superintendent Donald Fennoy will share information that parents need before deciding if they would like their child to be educated through in-person or distance learning for the second semester.
The briefing is scheduled to occur at 11 a.m. at the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center board room in West Palm Beach.
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the option for parents to have their children attend school remotely for the remainder of the school year.
The governor's executive order issued last month included encouraging parents of students struggling in distance learning to return for in-person instruction.
DeSantis said Nov. 30 that schools would remain open and in-person instruction will continue despite rising coronavirus cases in Florida.
The school district said, "families who have chosen distance learning, but are continuing to struggle academically, will be prioritized for returning to in-person instruction."
