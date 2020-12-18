PBSO deputies help deliver gifts after bus crash

Palm Beach County deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the Glades involving a bus full of donated gifts for children.
Now, two area nonprofits, "Extraordinary Charities" and "Digital Vibez," have a special thank you for the group of responding deputies who they say rose to the occasion.
Leaders from the organizations say the deputies were helping keep the roads safe and making the holidays brighter when they volunteered to help finish getting the gifts delivered to a nearby school.
"The principal was able to send us a picture of the toys being delivered. That was my biggest concern to make sure the gifts were delivered. The last thing we want to do was let the kids down, especially when they were expecting it," Digital Vibez Director Wil Romelus said.
When the crash occurred, the Digital Vibez bus was transporting the gifts as part of their "Jingle Jamz" event, a collaboration with charities to bring holiday cheer to kids in The Glades, Lake Worth and Riviera Beach over the course of three days.
The event continues Friday and Saturday.
