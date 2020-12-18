Suspect arrested 2 years after robbery that led to woman's death

A Palm Beach Gardens man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a woman who died as a result of her injuries during a robbery two years ago.
Ian Preston, 33, faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery.
Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Jacqueline Beauford was the victim of a robbery and aggravated battery in the 3800 block of Northlake Boulevard on New Year's Eve in 2018.
Beauford died July 30, 2019, as a result of her injuries.
Police did not release any additional details.
Preston was being held without bond Friday at the main Palm Beach County jail.
Scripps Only Content 2020