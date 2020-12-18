Suspect arrested 2 years after robbery that led to woman's death

December 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 5:00 PM

A Palm Beach Gardens man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a woman who died as a result of her injuries during a robbery two years ago.

Ian Preston, 33, faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Jacqueline Beauford was the victim of a robbery and aggravated battery in the 3800 block of Northlake Boulevard on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Beauford died July 30, 2019, as a result of her injuries.

Police did not release any additional details.

Preston was being held without bond Friday at the main Palm Beach County jail.

