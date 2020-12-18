Walgreens begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities

Help is on the way to Florida's long-term care facilities.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a total of 179,400 Pfizer vaccine doses will be coming to Florida.
Of that amount, 81,900 doses will be sent to CVS and Walgreens, and the Florida Department of Health to vaccinate seniors and staff at long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Walgreens will begin vaccinating staff and residents on Friday in Jacksonville.
Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 13,148, the most in five months, as deaths increased by 101, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
The state's daily first-time positivity is at 8.84 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decrease from 8.32 percent, the highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30, to 7.23. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
