Belle Glade Christmas and Hannukkah celebration shifts to drive-thru event

The annual West County Senior Center Christmas and Hannukkah celebration has been modified this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To protect the health and safety of senior citizens during the pandemic, the celebration has shifted to a drive-thru meal and gift distribution.
Seniors age 60 and older are invited to participate in the Senior Citizen Drive-thru Christmas and Hannukkah Celebration on Monday, December 21 at noon.
The West County Senior Center is located at 2916 State Road #15 in Belle Glade.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a sit-down holiday party this year. However they are still offering seniors a take-out meal and gifts.
Attendees are asked to enter the facility from the southernmost driveway and follow the cones to the designated tent.
Attendees will stay in their cars while staffers distribute the meals and gifts.
