Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old North Port girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Makayla Fredenburg.
She was last seen in North Port, Florida, wearing a green shirt and black leggings. She has a nose piercing. She has brown hair, green eyes, stands approximately 5' 9" tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
She may be in the company of 37-year-old Michael Reid and may be traveling in a 1997 maroon Ford F250 with Florida tag # 7426JP.
If you see either of them, please contact the North Port police department at 941-429-7300 or call 911.
