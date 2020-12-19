Food and gifts distributed in Boynton Beach

A Boynton Beach soup kitchen is helping spread holiday cheer with a food and gift distribution.
The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach teamed up with the Caridad Center to host a cookie drive-thru.
On Saturday, cars lined up at the Caridad Center as 70 volunteers helped distribute food, cookies, and toys.
Santa Claus also made a special appearance as he waved at cars that drove by.
For the organizations involved, fulfilling the needs for children in the community is the most important thing.
Marlene Mejia, Executive Director of The Soup Kitchen, said, “They are needing and we are providing to them something that they would not be otherwise be able to get.”
Laura Kallus, CEO of the Caridad Center, said, “A lot of our community is hurting right now and their generosity has made all this happen and so we thank them and wish everybody a happy new year.”
To help the Caridad Center visit https://caridad.org/ and for The Soup Kitchen visit https://thesoupkitchen.org/.
