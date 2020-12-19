Retired NFL player gifts 80+ bicycles to South Fla. youth

A retired South Florida NFL player is giving back to his community.
Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon gave away bicycles on Saturday for his fifth year in a row.
Bikes were given to more than 80 children in need at his alma mater, John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres.
Garcon said with the COVID-19 pandemic and the holidays, it's more important than ever to give back.
"Giving kids bikes, you know, that's like giving them a car," he said. "It's like a freedom. Give them their own responsibility. You know, if they take care of the bike, they can keep riding and if they do well in school, they'll keep riding their bike. And it's something to give them to own and be happy with."
For more information on Garcon and his foundation, visit https://www.instagram.com/PIERREGARCON/.
