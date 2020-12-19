'Santa Shuffle' bar crawl and toy drive held in West Palm Beach

December 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 7:00 PM

On Saturday the warehouse district in West Palm Beach hosted their inaugural Santa Shuffle and Toy Drive at Steam Horse Brewing.

The event offered people a chance to experience a bar crawl safely and for a good cause.

Host Dave Everett said, “It feels good to give back. A lot of people are hurting right now. They lost their jobs, they lost something, moneys cut in half. A little toy can make a kids day.”

In all they received 50 gifts that will be donated to the Toys for Tots toy drive.

