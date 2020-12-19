'Santa Shuffle' bar crawl and toy drive held in West Palm Beach

On Saturday the warehouse district in West Palm Beach hosted their inaugural Santa Shuffle and Toy Drive at Steam Horse Brewing.
The event offered people a chance to experience a bar crawl safely and for a good cause.
Host Dave Everett said, “It feels good to give back. A lot of people are hurting right now. They lost their jobs, they lost something, moneys cut in half. A little toy can make a kids day.”
In all they received 50 gifts that will be donated to the Toys for Tots toy drive.
