Currie Park marks 100th anniversary

On Sunday, West Palm Beach representatives and residents gathered distantly at Currie Park to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park.
City leaders spoke about the history of the park and its founding by philanthropist and one of the first mayors of the city, George Graham Currie, who donated the land to the city in 1920.
Officials also announced a new plan for the park.
“By 2022, I’m back here and you all are back here and were cutting a ribbon on a new beautiful redeveloped Currie Park that we can all be proud of for many, many generations to come,” said Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana.
The city plans on a new $8 million voter-approved bond which is waiting to be used exclusively for Currie Park and its expansion.
