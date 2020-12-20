Deputies searching for runaway Indian River County teen

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a runaway teen.
Jeanette Lopez was last seen on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. walking out of her residence.
Deputies say she may have been dropped off at Dunkin Donuts at 5245 US Highway 1 and got into a white pickup truck.
She was last seen wearing a green shirt that says "NIKE" on the front, blue jeans, and Nike black slides.
She does not have a cell phone.
If you know the whereabouts of Lopez, please call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 in reference to case number 2020-213247.
