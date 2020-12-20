FAMU Alumni collect toy donations for kids in need

One Palm Beach County organization is doing all they can to make sure kids in need get a toy this holiday season.
The Palm Beach County FAMU Alumni Association is hosting their 7th annual Toys For Tots drive.
This year, they had to think outside the box and set up a collection site at the Urban League of Palm Beach County.
“We are sure that there are probably more families that need this year more than last year because of COVID. We have families that have been laid off, we’ve had families that have lost one parent or so. We have one member of our organization alone that lost two of her parents to COVID,” said Monica McCoy, president of the Palm Beach County FAMU Alumni Association.
