Motorcyclist dies in Broward Co. crash on Fla.'s Turnpike

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County on Sunday.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Hialeah man was traveling northbound on Florida's Turnpike at 11:55 a.m. approaching Atlantic Boulevard.
For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist lost control, swerved to the right and struck the guardrail.
The man was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway.
He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
