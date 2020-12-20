No. Hurricanes headed to Orlando for bowl game

No. 18 Miami is headed to Orlando to play in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Hurricanes (8-2, No. 18 College Football Playoff) will face Oklahoma State (7-3, No. 21 CFP) on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium.
Orlando has become a regular destination for the Hurricanes in recent years. Miami has played in the Orlando bowl game three times since 2009.
Miami's lone bowl win since 2006 was a 31-14 victory over West Virginia in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.
The Hurricanes defeated Oklahoma State in their only other meeting -- a 40-3 victory in 1991.
They'll face the Cowboys without arguably Oklahoma State's best player. Running back Chuba Hubbard opted out earlier this month to prepare for the NFL draft.
Scripps Only Content 2020