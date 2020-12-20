State's cases rise by 11,682 after 2 days above 13K; deaths increase by 72, one day after 96

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 13,682, which was more than 1,300 less than each of the past two days, and deaths increased by 72, which was 24 less than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests in Florida reported from labs Friday were 156,425, one day after 169,128 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.75 percent to 8.35 with the rate of 9.71 four days ago the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 7.32 percent to 6.91 with 8.35 three days ago highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
Eleven states had more deaths reported Saturday than Florida, including seven in triple digits. California also reported 43,608 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil.
Florida's cases reached 1,193,165 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
Thursday's 13,148 new cases were the most since 13,965 on July 16 and Friday's were 13,000.
The previous Friday's increased cases of 11,699 at the time were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record was 15,300 on July 12.
Last Saturday's cases were 10,577.
The last time cases were below five digits: 9,411 on Tuesday. Monday's increased cases were 8,452 and Sunday's was 8,958.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 76,192 for an average of 10,885 at 6.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 67,335 for an average of 9619. The average since the first case, which was 293 days ago, is 4,072 per day.
One week ago Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
A total of 20.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,382. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 571 one day after 783, Broward 1,064, St. Lucie 125, Martin 59, Indian River 58 and Okeechobee 9.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 17 million on Thursday, after 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases the previous Tuesday. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 42nd at 49.6. with Tennessee No. 1 at 142.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 288 days, the death toll has reached 20,473 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,764, which rose by 2 to 291
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths Monday, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 on Tuesday.
Last Saturday's increase was 72.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County remained at 1,804 after 12 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 16 to 4,050 and Broward is third at 1,768 with 5 more.
Rising by 1 each were St. Lucie to 381, Martin to 191 and Indian River to 152. Okeechobee stayed at 49 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 72 state total, there are 8,406, which is 41.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 688, an average of 98 and 3.5 percent, compared with 701 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 50 deaths over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 86 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 249 compared with 312 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 5,089 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 83 less in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,625 with an increase of 23 reported Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 2 to 1,023, Pinellas rose by 1 to 996 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 746 in sixth, Orange by 10 to 713 in seventh, Duval stayed at 692 in eighth and Lee up by 2 to 632 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,394,820 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has not been below 8 percent for 6 days with the lowest 7.75 on Dec. 6. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.71 four days ago then 9.33. The state's total daily positivity rate moved from `10.62 percent to ``10.10.27. The high was 11.97 four days ago and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate dropped under 7 percent after four days above that figure including a high of 8.37 three days ago. The rate has been under 7 percent just four days, including 5.74 five days ago that was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.16 percent to 8.11 after a two-week low of 7.84 Dec. 8 and a high of 9.59 six day ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.24 percent to 7.05 with a two-week high of 8.08 four days ago and a low of 6.30 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rate went from 12.12 percent to a two-week high of 12.63 after a two-week low of 5.67 five days ago. Martin's rate was went from 9.73 percent to 11.49 after a two-week high of 11.88 three days ago and a two-week low of 5.08 six days ago. Indian River's rate went from a two-week high of 9.70 percent to 8.6 and a two-week low of 4.50 Dec. 10. Okeechobee's rate of 8.4 percent on 109 negative tests was one day after 5.62 on 168 negative tests, a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests four days ago and a low of 1.52 on 259 negative tests Dec. 6. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent (down -0.1) for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,691,000 deaths and passed 76.6 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 3.0, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.6, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 954, U.S. 977, world 217.0. New York, which represents 11.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,867 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,490 people 85 and older, an increase of 24 in one day.
Infant to 4: `20,846 cases, an increase of 237 and 404 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 59,843 60,663 cases, an increase of 180, with 364 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 845,136 of the 1,173,409 residents' cases. In that group, 1,293 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 998,109 cases. A total of 3,533 have died, with 13 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 18,458 with an increase of 135. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 109 to 12,887. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 71 to 11,568. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,135 from 7,071. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,508 vs. 5,475.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,288, rising 70, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,375, with an increase of 53, and Stuart at 3,464, a rise of 36.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 563 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 59,986 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 57,986 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,833 with 9 more compared with 27 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 506, St. Lucie by 8 to 972, Indian River by 3 to 474 and Okeechobee stayed at 236.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,879, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20. Palm Beach County is second at 798 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 893.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 316,159, an increase of 2,571 behind the record of 3,668 one day earlier, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths Saturday.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday there were 1,389 more deaths . The one-week death increase was 18,253 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 141 deaths, the most since 150 on June 12, to rise 36,177 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 272 at 25,226. No. 3 California: increase also with 272, two days after state-record 379 deaths at 22,432. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 49 at 18,173.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 108, No. 7 Pennsylvania 217, No. 8 Michigan 187, No. 9 Massachusetts 47, No. 10 Georgia 39.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 12 Arizona 118, No. 25 Alabama 93, No. 23 Wisconsin 84, No. 26 Colorado 80, No. 13 Indiana 73, No. 11 Ohio 64, No. 15 North Carolina 60, No. 21 Minnesota 57, No. 18 Maryland 54, No. 29 Arkansas 52, No. 19 Missouri 51. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., didn't report data Saturday.
Cases
Cases increased to 17,655,588 with a rise of a record 196,292, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Saturday, there were 191,142 cases
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,807,982 with 43,608 three days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,398,281 with 12,914 two days after record 16,864. No. 4 Illinois at 894,367 with 7,562after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 838,085 with 9,819 one day after record 12.697.
Twenty-eight states reported at least 2,000 cases. States with high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 9,320, No. 6 Ohio 8,567, No. 11 North Carolina 6,164, No. 14 Arizona 5,560, No. 12 Indiana 4,839, No. 15 New Jersey 4,240, No. 7 Georgia 4,236, No. 18 Alabama 4,221, No. 25 Oklahoma 4,108, No. 19 Massachusetts 3,995, No. 10 Michigan 3,896, No. 17 Missouri 3,484, No. 13 Wisconsin 3,675, No. 21 Virginia 3,584, No. 28 Kentucky 3,388.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 23.7 percent of 10,771 deaths Saturday, behind the record of 13,696 Wednesday, and 19.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday there also were 10,771 more deaths. The one-week death increase was 81,449 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 612,802, behind the record of 738,913 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Saturday, there were 53,373 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 669 deaths for a total of 186,356 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 49,243, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,213,155.
No. 3 India: 347 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 145,136 and in third place. Cases: 25,152 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, passing 10 million with 10,004,599.
No. 4 Mexico: 627 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 117,876 in fourth place. Cases: 12,129 seven days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,244 new deaths and 203,714 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 553 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,308 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 534 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 27,052 cases one day after a record 35,383. No. 7 France 189 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 17,565 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 585 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and 28,209 cases after record 29,039 Dec. 6 and fourth overall with 2,762,668. No. 10 Spain no data after 149 deaths and 11,815 cases Friday.
No. 8 Iran: 175 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,248 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 114 deaths for a total of 14,154 and 6,248 cases, four days after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data and at 7,993. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the second day in a row to remain at 404, as well as 166 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 41st, behind Austria. China added 23 cases Saturday.
Japan: 38 deaths after record 53 each Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 2,892, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,991 cases two days after a record 3,211.
