State's new cases subside to 8,401, lowest in 12 days; deaths increase by 95

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 8,401, the lowest in 12 days, and total infections passed 1.2 million, as deaths remained under triple digits for the third day in a row, 95, but the most for a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon.
Tests in Florida reported from labs Saturday were 118,234, one day after 156,424 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.35 percent to 7.91, the lowest in one week and 9.73 five days ago the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 6.9 percent to 6.56 with 8.35 four days ago highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
Eleven states had more deaths reported Saturday than Florida, including seven in triple digits. California also reported 43,608 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil.
Florida's cases reached 1,201,566 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
Nine days ago, cases passed 1.1 million after it took 10 days to surpass 1 million and 13 days to go past 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Saturday's cases were 557 more than Sunday at 8,958. Last Sunday they rose by 8,958. The previous lowest was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Thursday's 13,148 new cases were the most since 13,965 on July 16 and Friday's were 13,000.
The previous Friday's increased cases of 11,699 at the time were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record was 15,300 on July 12.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 75,635 for an average of 10,805 at 6.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 67,857 for an average of 9,694. The average since the first case, which was 294 days ago, is 4,087 per day.
A total of 24.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,019. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 459 one day after 571, Broward 838, St. Lucie 116, Martin 41, Indian River 50 and Okeechobee 12.
Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 17 million on Thursday, after 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases the previous Tuesday. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 42nd at 49.6. with Tennessee No. 1 at 142.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 289 days, the death toll has reached 20,568 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,861, which rose by 2 to 293.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths Monday, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 on Tuesday.
Saturdsay's increase was 71 and last Sunday's was 81. Two Sundays ago the increase was 93.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 3 to 1,819 after none the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 16 to 4,066 and Broward is third at 1,776 with 8 more.
All Treasure Coast Counties remained unchanged with St. Lucie at 381, Martin at 191 and Indian River at 152. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 50 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 28 deaths in South Florida of the 95 state total, there are 8,435, which is 41.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 702, an average of 100 and 3.5 percent, compared with 689 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 51 deaths over seven days for 2.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 91 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 144 compared with 249 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 5,235 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 146 more in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,625 with an increase of 23 reported Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 3 to 1,026, Pinellas rose by 1 to 997 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 747 in sixth, Orange by 2 to 715 in seventh, Duval by 6 to 696 in eighth and Lee by 7 to 639 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,518,063 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 8 percent five days over two weeks with the lowest on Dec. 6. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.71 five days ago then 9.35. The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 1.27 percent to 10.06. The two-week high was 11.97 six days ago and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.37 four days ago. The rate has been less than 7 percent for five times over two weeks, including a low of 5.74 six days ago, the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.14 percent to 8.15 after a two-week low of 7.85 Dec. 8 and a high of 9.61 seven day ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.0 percent to 6.9 with a two-week high of 8.11 five days ago and a low of 6.30 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rates the past two days are the highest in two weeks: 12.80 percent one day ago then 13.97 with a two-week low of 5.68 six days ago. Martin's rate droped significantly from 11.32 percent to 6.89 after a two-week high of 11.88 four days ago and a two-week low of 5.10 seven days ago. Indian River's rate went from 8.61 percent to a two-week high of 9.81 and a two-week low of 4.51 Dec. 10. Okeechobee's rate of 17.65 percent on 56 negative tests was one day after 8.4 on 109 negative tests, a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests five days ago and a low of 1.52 on 259 negative tests Dec. 6. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,691,000 deaths and passed 76.6 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 3.0, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.6, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 958, U.S. 980, world 217.8. New York, which represents 11.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,871 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 119 people with an increase of 2.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,519 people 85 and older, an increase of 29 in one day in data.
Infant to 4: `21,076 cases, an increase of 230 and 405 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 61,264 cases, an increase of 601, with 364 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 850,936 of the 1,181,549 residents' cases. In that group, 1,30 1have died with an increase of 48 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,005,018 cases. A total of 3,547 have died, with 14 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 178,546 with an increase of 88. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 77 to 12,964. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 54 to 11,622. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,168 from 7,135. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,540 vs. 5,508.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,360, rising 72, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,419, with an increase of 44, and Stuart at 3,481, a rise of 17.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 565 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 59,995 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 58,127 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,845 with 12 more compared with 9 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 508, St. Lucie by 1 to 973, Indian River by 4 to 478 and Okeechobee stayed at 236.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 7,879, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20 in data through Saturday's report. Palm Beach County is second at 798 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 893.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 316,159, an increase of 2,571 behind the record of 3,668 one day earlier, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths Saturday.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday there were 1,389 more deaths . The one-week death increase was 18,253 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 141 deaths, the most since 150 on June 12, to rise 36,177 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 272 at 25,226. No. 3 California: increase also with 272, two days after state-record 379 deaths at 22,432. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 49 at 18,173.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 108, No. 7 Pennsylvania 217, No. 8 Michigan 187, No. 9 Massachusetts 47, No. 10 Georgia 39.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 12 Arizona 118, No. 25 Alabama 93, No. 23 Wisconsin 84, No. 26 Colorado 80, No. 13 Indiana 73, No. 11 Ohio 64, No. 15 North Carolina 60, No. 21 Minnesota 57, No. 18 Maryland 54, No. 29 Arkansas 52, No. 19 Missouri 51. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., didn't report data Saturday.
Cases
Cases increased to 17,655,591 with a rise of 196,295, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Saturday, there were 191,142 cases
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,807,982 with 43,608 three days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,398,281 with 12,914 two days after record 16,864. No. 4 Illinois at 894,367 with 7,562after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 838,085 with 9,819 one day after record 12.697.
Twenty-eight states reported at least 2,000 cases. States with high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 9,320, No. 6 Ohio 8,567, No. 11 North Carolina 6,164, No. 14 Arizona 5,560, No. 12 Indiana 4,839, No. 15 New Jersey 4,240, No. 7 Georgia 4,236, No. 18 Alabama 4,221, No. 25 Oklahoma 4,108, No. 19 Massachusetts 3,995, No. 10 Michigan 3,896, No. 17 Missouri 3,484, No. 13 Wisconsin 3,675, No. 21 Virginia 3,584, No. 28 Kentucky 3,388.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 23.7 percent of 10,771 deaths Saturday, behind the record of 13,696 Wednesday, and 19.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday there also were 10,771 more deaths. The one-week death increase was 79,477 at 4.9 percent.
Cases: Increased by 613,044, behind the record of 738,913 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Saturday, there were 53,373 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 669 deaths for a total of 186,356 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 49,243, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,213,155.
No. 3 India: 347 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 145,136 and in third place. Cases: 25,152 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, passing 10 million with 10,004,599.
No. 4 Mexico: 627 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 117,876 in fourth place. Cases: 12,129 seven days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,244 new deaths and 203,714 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 553 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,308 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 534 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 27,052 cases one day after a record 35,383. No. 7 France 189 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 17,565 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 585 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and 28,209 cases after record 29,039 Dec. 6 and fourth overall with 2,762,668. No. 10 Spain no data after 149 deaths and 11,815 cases Friday.
No. 8 Iran: 175 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,248 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 114 deaths for a total of 14,154 and 6,248 cases, four days after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data and at 7,993. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the second day in a row to remain at 404, as well as 166 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 41st, behind Austria. China added 23 cases Saturday.
Japan: 38 deaths after record 53 each Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 2,892, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,991 cases two days after a record 3,211.
