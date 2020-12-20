Texas A&M, North Carolina to play in Orange Bowl

North Carolina ran all over Miami in its final regular-season game at Miami. Now Michael Carter and Javonte Williams will try to add to their rushing total on the same field where they set an NCAA record.
The No. 14 Tar Heels (8-3, No. 13 College Football Playoff) will take on No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1, No. 5 CFP) in the Jan. 2 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
In just his second season since returning to North Carolina, head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels playing in a New Year's Six bowl for the first time since 2001, when UNC defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
North Carolina embarrassed then-No. 9 Miami earlier this month, winning 62-26 in a game that essentially spoiled the Hurricanes' chances of earning an Orange Bowl bid as the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team outside the top four.
The game will mark North Carolina's first Orange Bowl appearance in school history.
Meanwhile, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher will return to the Orange Bowl for the first time since he led Florida State to a victory over Michigan during the 2016 season.
The destination, while not the game he had hoped to be playing in, is a familiar one for Fisher, whose teams are undefeated at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fisher is 7-2 in bowl games as a head coach, including a 2-0 record at the Orange Bowl. He's also a perfect 6-0 at Hard Rock Stadium, winning all four meetings between the Seminoles and Hurricanes in South Florida.
