Tiger Woods, son team up for PNC Championship

The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods more than held his own Saturday in the PNC Championship.
Charlie Woods is the youngest competitor in the 25-year history that pairs major players with family members.
Charlie Woods made eagle using his own ball in the scramble format. He walked in a birdie putt.
Tiger Woods said he has seen this all before when he plays with his son at home.
They had a crowd of about 250 people. It was on national TV. And none of it seemed to bother Charlie Woods.
They were at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son.
