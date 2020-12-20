Tiger Woods, son team up for PNC Championship

December 20, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 6:50 AM

The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods more than held his own Saturday in the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods is the youngest competitor in the 25-year history that pairs major players with family members.

Charlie Woods made eagle using his own ball in the scramble format. He walked in a birdie putt.

Tiger Woods said he has seen this all before when he plays with his son at home.

They had a crowd of about 250 people. It was on national TV. And none of it seemed to bother Charlie Woods.

They were at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son.

