Belle Glade senior center hosts drive-thru Christmas and Hanukkah celebration

The West County Senior Center in Belle Glade is making sure the holidays are even brighter for members in their golden years.
The recreation facility has modified its annual Christmas and Hanukkah celebration this year in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
The celebration on Monday has shifted to a drive-thru meal and gift distribution to celebrate the season while also protecting the health and safety of senior citizens during the pandemic.
Seniors who are 60 and older are invited to participate in the Senior Citizen Drive-Thru Christmas and Hanukkah Celebration on Monday at 12 p.m.
The West County Senior Center is located at 2916 State Road #15 in Belle Glade.
Instead of hosting the traditional sit-down holiday party this year, organizers will offer seniors take-out meals and gifts.
Attendees will be able to drive up to the facility and stay in their cars while staffers distribute the food and presents.
Scripps Only Content 2020