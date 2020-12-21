Boynton police hold registry drive for girl fighting cancer

The public can help a Delray Beach girl battling cancer Monday.
Sloane Caston, 3, has already battled multiple types of cancer in her short life.
Now, she's in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to save her life.
The Boynton Beach Police Department is teaming up with "The Gift of Life Marrow Registry" to hold a bone marrow drive Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Head to the Boynton Beach Police Department, located at 2100 High Ridge Rd., get a cheek swab and complete the registration questionnaire.
If you are a match, you will be contacted by the bone marrow registry.
If you can't make it to the police department, you can request your own swab online by clicking here.
