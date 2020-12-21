Epstein's Palm Beach mansion will be demolished

The Palm Beach mansion that was home to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be torn down.
Daniel Menard, of LaBerge & Menard Inc., told WPTV on Monday that he presented a request to Palm Beach's Architectural Commission to raze the six-bedroom mansion at 358 El Brillo Way.
Menard said the board's decision was "quick and unanimous."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein case
Epstein, the former part-time Palm Beach resident, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 of an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal charges for his alleged role in sex trafficking minors.
His federal indictment came after a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution there.
A plea deal in Palm Beach County resulted in no prison time and a short stint in jail, which included a controversial work-release program that allowed him to serve time at home and at his West Palm Beach office.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend of Epstein, faces federal charges for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls, including in Palm Beach.
Menard said the demolition will likely begin in April or May.
