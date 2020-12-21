Gov. DeSantis announces $20 million plan to protect, preserve Biscayne Bay

State and local leaders want to protect one of the biggest tourist draws in South Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced a $20 million partnership with Miami-Dade County to protect and preserve Biscayne Bay, the largest estuary in the U.S. which runs from Miami to the northern Florida Keys.
"Protecting Biscayne Bay has to be a top priority," DeSantis said during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "This means ending sanitary sewer overflows by making the necessary infrastructure improvements, increasing freshwater inflows to many marine habitats that are currently threatened, and restoring the coral reef."
The governor said that, over the coming weeks, county and state leaders will identify projects to improve Biscayne Bay, including infrastructure updates and new technology to predict and prevent sanitary sewer overflows.
"Biscayne Bay draws millions of tourists for boating, fishing, and snorkeling, and it's an important part of both our local and state economies," DeSantis said.
