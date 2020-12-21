Group of veterans gets a helping hand this holiday season

Marcus Stringer stands at a table along with four other veterans outside city hall in Delray Beach, but there's a catch.
"I don't know exactly why I'm here," he said.
The same goes for Mathews Smith.
"The V.A. guy asked me to come by," he said.
About all the veterans know is that they got an invitation to show up at city hall. But in actuality, they were invited to the "10th Anniversary of Giving" by Gleneagles Country Club.
The club and the city are giving six military families $1,000 gift cards to each family along with a holiday dinner.
"We've helped over 120 families over the past 11 years and it's the right thing to do this year especially with the COVID pandemic," Craig Spina with Gleneagles Country Club said.
Each veteran is struggling. Smith's son has cerebral palsy and is preparing for surgery. The money will come in handy.
"I'm still trying to find the words to understand what happened here. Nobody's ever given me anything. So, I'm blown away right now," he said.
Stringer said it's a great gesture.
"It's holiday time and it's starting to show," he said.
It's apparent this helping hand in a time of need will have a big impact.
