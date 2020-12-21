Heavy police presence near Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach

There is a large police presence in the area of 700 Executive Center Drive, near Pinnacle Palms Apartments in West Palm Beach.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a suspect is being sought out by the Winter Gardens Police Department.
FHP is assisting the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with a perimeter in the area. The West Palm Beach Police Department is also at the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
No more information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
