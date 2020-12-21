Jupiter man pleads guilty in wife's disappearance

A Jupiter man arrested early this year in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday, according to court documents.
The plea deal is contingent on David Anthony, 44, providing authorities the location of Gretchen Anthony's body or remains.
David Anthony was arrested in New Mexico earlier this year and charged with murder and kidnapping after his wife was last seen March 20, police said.
Detectives said one neighbor told them that on March 21 between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. "she heard a woman's voice let out a blood curdling scream" and she heard a woman yelling "No! No it hurts!"
At least five people received "suspicious" text messages that were allegedly from Gretchen on March 23 and 24, saying she was infected with an "acute case" of COVID-19.
The deal states the defendant agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder, and no new criminal charges can be filed in the case if his wife's remains are discovered.
If Grethen Anthony's remains are not located, his plea deal will be vacated by the court.
David Anthony is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14.
Second-degree murder in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
