Man shot to death just days before Christmas Eve birthday

A Fort Lauderdale man was shot to death Saturday morning, just days before his 46th birthday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Third Avenue.
Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said John Watson was walking along Northwest Third Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified gunman who shot him multiple times.
Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal shooting occurred just five days before his Christmas Eve birthday.
Police were still searching for the shooter Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020