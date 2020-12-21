Man sought by Central Florida police found dead in West Palm Beach

A man was found dead Monday evening along the 600 block of Executive Center Drive in West Palm Beach according to police.
The incident prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area.
Police said the 46-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was a murder suspect who was being sought by the Winter Garden Police Department.
A West Palm Beach Police Department K9 found the suspect dead at 7:16 p.m. during a manhunt. He hanged himself with his own T-shirt before police could apprehend him.
Winter Garden police said detectives began searching for the suspect after a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of a home during a wellbeing checkup. The woman apparently died after an "apparent struggle."
According to police, the woman's estranged husband left messages with friends claiming responsibility for her death.
Detectives started searching for him but found out he fled to an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.
Scripps Only Content 2020