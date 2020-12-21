'Midnight Sky' shines bright for George Clooney, young co-star

He gets a major surprise when he discovers a young girl is also sharing the vacated base. She's played by Irish actress Caoilinn Springall, who was only 6 years old when the movie was made. She got the role over her sister, who also auditioned for the same part, but Clooney was understandably impressed with her wonderful eye and facial expressions -- a huge plus for a character who only says a few words in the entire film.