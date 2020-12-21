Port St. Lucie police rescue man trapped in woods at park

Police in Port St. Luce helped rescue a Delray Beach man who was trapped in the woods at a park Sunday night.
Sgt. Keith Boham said officers responded to Sandhill Crane Park in response to an "elderly male calling for help."
Officers later found Thomas Shore, 74, lying in the woods next to the fence.
Boham said Shore was in the woods at the park searching for softballs that he refurbishes. However, he became exhausted and could not get himself out of the woods.
Officers used bolt cutters to cut the fence and rescue the man, who was there for more than an hour.
Shore was transported to a local hospital by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.
Scripps Only Content 2020