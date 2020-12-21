State's cases increase by 11,015, most Monday since July; deaths rise by 112

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 11,015, the most for a Monday since July, as deaths rose by 112, including 31 in Miami-Dade County after three days under triple digits, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Tests in Florida reported from labs Sunday were 145,728, one day after 118,235 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity increased from 7.98 percent to 8.45, six days after 9.75 , which is the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate increased from 6.68 percent to 6.85 with 8.38 five days ago highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
Five states had more deaths reported Sunday than Florida, including four in triple digits. California also reported 46,474 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil.
Florida's cases reached 1,212,581 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
Nine days ago, cases passed 1.1 million after it took 10 days to surpass 1 million and 13 days to go past 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases have been above 10,000 for all but two days in the past week: 8,401 on Sunday, the lowest in 12 days, and 8,401 last Tuesday.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Last Monday's were 8,452.
The last time cases were under 8,000 was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Thursday's 13,148 new cases were the most for a single day of data since 13,965 on July 16 and Friday's were 13,000.
The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 78,198 for an average of 11,171 at 6.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 68,598 for an average of 9,800. The average since the first case, which was 295 days ago, is 4,110 day.
A total of 20.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,297. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 639 one day after 459, Broward 917, St. Lucie 148, Martin 46, Indian River 60 and Okeechobee 9.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 17 million on Thursday, after 16 million on one Saturday ago and 15 million cases the previous Tuesday. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 37th at 50.4. with Tennessee No. 1 at 128.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 290 days, the death toll has reached 20,680 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,976, which rose by 3 to 296.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 on Tuesday.
Sunday's increase was 95, the most ever for that day of the week since 107 on Aug. 16,
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 16 to 1,835 after 3 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 31 to 4,097 and Broward is third at 1,784 with 8 more.
St. Lucie remained at 381, and Martin stayed at 191 but Indian River rose by 1 to 153. Okeechobee stayed at 50 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 56 deaths in South Florida of the 112 state total, there are 8,491, which is 41.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 677 an average of 97and 3.3 percent, compared with 721 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 61 deaths over seven days for 3.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sudday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 91 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 144 compared with 249 the day before in data through Sunday. The state reported Monday there are currently 5,514 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 179 more in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,625 with an increase of 23 reported Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 1,034, Pinellas rose by 2 to 999 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 751 in sixth, Orange by 2 to 717 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 699 in eighth and Lee decreased by 2 in a revision to 637 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,611,374 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below just one time over two weeks: 7.98 percent one day ago. But theee days were exactly 8.0 percent and one 8.06. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.75 six days ago then 9.37. The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.06 percent to 10.83. The two-week high was 11.97 six days ago and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.38 five days ago. The rate has been less than 7 percent for six times over two weeks, the most recent the days and a low of 5.75 seven days ago, the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.28 percent to 8.43 after a two-week low of 7.86 Dec. 8 and a high of 9.66 Dec. 12. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 6.89 percent to 6.52 with a two-week high of 8.11six days ago and a low of 6.31 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rate went from a two-week high of 16.17 percent to 9.35 after a two-week low of 5.69 seven days ago. Martin's rate went from 6.73 percent to 7.18 after a two-week high of 11.88 five days ago and a two-week low of 5.10 Dec. 12. Indian River's rate went from a two-week high of 10.02 percent to 9.02 and two-week low of 4.52 Dec. 10. Okeechobee's rate of 4.91 percent on 155 negative tests was one day after 17.65 on 56 negative tests, a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests six days ago and a low of 1.93 on 203 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,699,000 deaths and passed 77.1 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9 (-0.1), Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.6, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 958, U.S. 985, world 218.8. New York, which represents 11.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,877 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with a reduction of 2 in a data revision.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,558 people 85 and older, an increase of 39 in one day in data.
Infant to 4: `21,076 cases, an increase of 231 and 405 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 61,264 cases, an increase of 736, with 364 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 858,828 of the 1,181,549 residents' cases. In that group, 1,303 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,014,437 cases. A total of 3,560 have died, with 13 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 18,705 with an increase of 159. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 101 to 13,065. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 724 to 11,689. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,244 from 7,168. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,592 vs. 5,540.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,432, rising 72, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,482, with an increase of 63, and Stuart at 3,492, a rise of 11.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 7 to 572 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 59,995 people in the state have been hospitalized through Sunday, a rise from 58,127 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,845 with 12 more compared with 9 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 508, St. Lucie by 1 to 973, Indian River by 4 to 478 and Okeechobee stayed at 236.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 7,930, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 51. Palm Beach County is second at 807 with a rise of 9. Miami-Dade leads with 900.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 317,668, an increase of 1,509 behind the record of 3,668 four days earlier, according to Johns Hopkins. Twelve states reported at least 50 more deaths Sunday.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday there were 1,389 more deaths . The one-week death increase was 18,375 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 113 death to rise 36,431 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 122 at 25,348. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 161, three days after state-record 379 deaths at 22,593. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 21 at 18,194.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 79, No. 7 Pennsylvania 99, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 60, No. 10 Georgia 2.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 21 Minnesota 70, No. 16 Tennessee 54 (no data Saturday), No. 13 Indiana 53. Also, No. 12 Arizona 34. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., didn't report data Saturday.
Cases
Cases increased to 17,844,690 with a rise of 189,099, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Sunday, there were 191,142 cases
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,854,456 with 46,474 four days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,404,675 with 6,244 three days after record 16,864. No. 4 Illinois at 900,370 with 6,003 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 848,042 with 9,957 two days after record 12.697.
Twenty-five states reported at least 2,000 cases. States with high numbers: No. 9 Tennessee 9,689 (no data Saturday), No. 6 Ohio 8,377, No. 11 North Carolina 6,900, No. 12 Indiana 6,558, No. 14 Arizona 5,366, No. 15 New Jersey 5,184, No. 7 Georgia 5,120, No. 25 Oklahoma 4,970, No. 18 Massachusetts 4,162, No. 21 Virginia 3,876, No. 22 Louisiana 3,156.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.8 percent of 7,986 deaths Sunday, behind the record of 13,696 Wednesday, and 19.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday there were 8,001 more deaths. The one-week death increase was 79,517 at 4.9 percent.
Cases: Increased by 547,335, behind the record of 738,913 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Saturday, there were 53,373 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 408 deaths for a total of 186,764 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 25,445, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,238,600.
No. 3 India: 341 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 145,477 and in third place. Cases: 26,624 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,031,223.
No. 4 Mexico: 627326 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 118,202 in fourth place. Cases: 12,799 after a record 12,253 Dec. 12.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,070 new deaths and 184,696 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 352 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 15,104 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 326 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as record 35,928 cases. No. 7 France 131 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 12,799 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 511 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and 28,948 cases after record 29,039 Dec. 6 and fourth overall with 2,762,668. No. 10 Spain no data after 149 deaths and 11,815 cases Friday.
No. 8 Iran: 177 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,312 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 74 deaths for a total of 14,228 and 6,201 cases, five days after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data over the weekend and at 7,993 deaths. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the third day in a row to remain at 404, as well as 201 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 41st, behind Austria. China added 23 cases Monday.
Japan: 36 deaths after record 53 each Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 2,930, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,496 cases three days after a record 3,211.
Scripps Only Content 2020