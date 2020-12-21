Trump expected to spend Christmas in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump is expected to spend the final Christmas of his presidency in Palm Beach.
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed temporary flight restrictions in the airspace near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club beginning Tuesday, an indication that the president will be spending Christmas in Palm Beach.
Trump spent last Christmas in South Florida, breaking from family tradition by attending Christmas Eve services at a West Palm Beach church. The first family has traditionally attended Christmas Eve services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.
CNN reported earlier this month that Trump planned to remain at Mar-a-Lago through the New Year, but it's not known whether he intends to return to Washington for his final days in office.
