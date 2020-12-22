Biden discusses relief bill, holiday pandemic precautions

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden delivered remarks before the Christmas holiday on Tuesday.
During his speech, Biden expected spoke about the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved Monday and is awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. He said the bill is a good next step, but more funding will be needed in the coming year.
Biden also took the chance to express sympathy for the many American families who are struggling financially and emotionally as they celebrate the holidays in isolation amid the global pandemic.
Like for Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging people to celebrate the end of year holidays at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
Biden also encouraged Americans to continue taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the nation ramps up its vaccination efforts.
Biden himself received his initial dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, shortly after his wife did as well. He joined a growing list of officials who have publicly been vaccinated to show confidence in the vaccination process.
Biden's remarks came as reports emerged saying he will nominate the education commissioner in Connecticut to serve as secretary of the Department of Education. His name is Miguel Cardona, and it would be a big career jump for the low-profile candidate.
