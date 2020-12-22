Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near The Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters near The Bahamas who were last seen nearly a week ago aboard a sailboat that appears to be based in Palm Beach.
Officials said Marty Sue Widrick and Sven Gunnar Karlsson departed Matthew Town in The Bahamas on Dec. 16 for a voyage to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands.
Widrick and Karlsson were aboard a 50-foot sailboat named "Get Nauti," the Coast Guard said.
The back of the boat reads "Palm Beach," which likely references its hailing port.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Widrick and Karlsson, call the U.S. Coast Guard at 305-415-6800.
Scripps Only Content 2020