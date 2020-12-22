Consignment boutique owner talks deals in high fashion

The Palm Beach area is a haven for fashion, which also makes it a haven for fabulous consignment shop finds.
Dina Cs's Fab & Funky Consignment Boutique carries vintages pieces to current designers in an array that mirrors the extraordinary closets of the women who live nearby. Owner Dina Capehart said it's a treasure of opportunity because women retire with their best pieces.
"I opened up my boutique 11 years ago, and I look at myself as a rescue agency for the fabulous fashions from vintage to current designers. I'm a huge fan of texture, quality, and anything women’s accessories, shoes, the whole gamut," Dina Capehart said.
Like many small businesses, they found a way to boost online sales by shifting focus to Instagram posts and curbside deliveries. Their shop is back open to masked customers but continues the new opportunities learned during the lockdown.
"I think what's selling the best and right before the holidays are designer bags, wallets, accessories, those are like the one size fits all piece that you know, your friend or boyfriend or husband can buy, and they're like, 'This is going to be perfect. It will fit you.' It's something every woman has on their wish list," explained Lily Capehart, boutique manager.
The luxury purses can also retain their value or appreciate.
"When you buy those timeless, classic styles, of designer bags, so say like a classic Chanel flat bag. As long as you take good care of it, that's going to retain its resale value. And as Chanel increases its prices, sometimes multiple times a year, say a bag that you bought in the 90s, like a Chanel flat bag from the 90s, that's going to be worth more than you paid for it," Lily Capehart explained.
Cashmere separates and well-maintained accessories tend to do well if you're looking to consign from your own closet.
"The women are looking for casual, flow dresses like caftans, maxi dresses, things that they can entertain comfortably in at home. And yet look stylish and chic," Dina Capehart said.
It's also an opportune time to look to the future and get a steal.
"I have reduced the prices on party dresses and gowns significantly, I think I sold an $8,000 gown for $900 yesterday. And she's putting it in her closet for when things get back to normal," Dina Capehart said.
