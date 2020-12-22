Consignment boutique owner talks deals in high fashion

"When you buy those timeless, classic styles, of designer bags, so say like a classic Chanel flat bag. As long as you take good care of it, that's going to retain its resale value. And as Chanel increases its prices, sometimes multiple times a year, say a bag that you bought in the 90s, like a Chanel flat bag from the 90s, that's going to be worth more than you paid for it," Lily Capehart explained.