DeSantis to hold news conference at hospital in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday at a hospital in The Villages.
DeSantis is scheduled to speak at noon at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
The Republican governor announced last week that "strike teams" comprised of National Guard and medical personnel have been giving out the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff members at long-term care facilities in Florida.
He said Florida has received 21,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was being split between long-term care facilities in Miami-Dade, Broward and Pinellas counties. He also said CVS and Walgreens have 60,000 doses of the vaccine.
DeSantis said Monday during a news conference in South Florida that he's "not stepping in line with anybody" to get vaccinated, saying he expects he'll receive one in "a couple more months."
The Villages is made up of mostly retirees. The median age of residents in The Villages is 67.
