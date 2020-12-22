Golden Retrievers rescued from China, brought to South Florida

Twenty golden retrievers rescued from a meat market in China now have homes in South Florida.
They arrived Sunday in Miami to meet their loving forever families.
A South Florida rescue organization raised $60,000 to bring them to the U.S.
"This is the happiest day in 2020 for me. The fact that we've been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it's been such a long journey and to have her here means everything. It truly is making our year," said Katie Brown, who adopted one of the dogs.
Once the dogs got a check-up, a quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go home with their new families.
The rescue coordinator said the event was six months in the making with work bringing the dogs to the U.S. starting in June.
Scripps Only Content 2020