JFK Medical Center workers get Moderna coronavirus vaccine

The first COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis Tuesday morning. An emergency department nurse was the first to receive the Moderna vaccine at the hospital.
The first-year nurse said it was quick and painless.
Moments after the emergency room nurse got the COVID-19 vaccination, her boss, Krista Hawkinson, who is the director of the emergency department nursing staff, got emotional and gave her a big hug.
Hawkinson said she has not seen her family in months. Every day during the pandemic she said she has been strong for her staff and patients.
Hawkinson said she feels hope after getting the first round of the vaccine.
Several nurses and doctors received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday morning.
Vaccinations will continue on a schedule until the hospital runs out of the first doses. Twenty-eight days from now the vaccinated staff will return for a second shot.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, said Friday that 18,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are being delivered to the county health department this week.
Fire rescue, EMS, paramedics, county health department staff and frontline health care workers will receive the first inoculations.
