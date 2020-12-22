LIVE: V.P. Pence speaks at conference for young conservatives in West Palm Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Palm Beach County on Tuesday and speaking at a packed convention for young conservatives.
This could be the vice president's last visit to our area while in office.
Pence is addressing a crowd of hundreds at the Turning Point USA Student Action conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Pence is talking about the Trump Administration's accomplishments, as well as the role of young people in politics.
"Stay in the fight," Pence said. "Stay in the fight for election integrity. Stay in the fight to defend all that we've done."
The vice president said that over the last four years, the Trump Administration has secured our borders, strengthened our military, revived our economy, sparked the creation of the U.S. Space Force, and "launched the largest national mobilization since World War Two" to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
"After a year of hardship and heartbreak for the American people, President Trump delivered on his promise and today we have, not one, but two safe and effective coronavirus vaccines being administered all across America," Pence said. "We have come to the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic."
The event is bringing together hundreds of young conservative students between the ages of 15 to 25, many of whom are not wearing face masks inside the packed and enclosed convention center on Tuesday.
It is a ticketed event, however, large crowds became an issue over the weekend.
The convention had to turn away hundreds of people at the door on Saturday after Palm Beach County officials said Turning Point USA oversold the venue.
"Turning Point oversold their contract capacity by 500-600 people," County Administrator Verdenia Baker told WPTV in a statement. "The convention center is adhering to the contractual agreement with Turning Point of a 2,000-person capacity; this leaves 500-600 people unable to enter the convention center. At this time, Turning Point is addressing the individuals not allowed to enter the Center and the crowd has started to disperse."
Turning Point USA sent out a tweet Saturday night saying it did not oversell and there was overflow space inside, but it was told it couldn't use that space and was working to accommodate those impacted.
The tweet says Turning Point USA "DID NOT oversell. Capacity in main ballroom is restricted to 50% but ample overflow existed. Tonight we were informed attendees wouldn't even be allowed to register in the foyer if main space was at capacity. TPUSA is working to accommodate all attendees impacted."
Tuesday is the final day for the Turning Point USA Student Action conference.
