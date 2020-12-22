No. 13 BYU blows out UCF 49-23 in Boca Raton Bowl

Brigham Young would be proud.
The religious leader and founder of the university that bears his name would no doubt be smiling down on his Cougars after they routed Central Florida 49-23 in Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to finish with 11 wins for the first time since 2009.
In doing so, No. 13 BYU (11-1, No. 16 College Football Playoff) snapped its losing streak in Florida bowl games. The Cougars were previously 0-3 in postseason trips to the Sunshine State.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson completed 26-of-34 attempts for 425 yards and three touchdowns and added another two rushing scores to help the Cougars take an early lead that they never relinquished.
The Cougars got off to a 21-0 start in the first quarter and led 35-10 at halftime.
BYU tight end Isaac Rex was the team's leading receiver with 96 yards and a pair of first-half scores.
UCF (6-4) scored the final 13 points of the game, but it was too little too late for the Knights by then. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
BYU set a school bowl-game record with 655 yards. The teams combined for 1,066 yards of total offense.
The Cougars ended the season with the fewest losses since going 14-1 under LaVell Edwards in 1996.
