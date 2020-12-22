Santa spotted scuba diving in the Florida Keys

Santa took a break from Christmas preparation Monday to go scuba diving in the Florida Keys.
St. Nick and one of his elves took to the water in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo, spreading holiday cheer and entertaining divers.
He and his elf used red SeaBob underwater sleds to navigate the waters above the reef.
During his dive, Santa encountered schools of fish and other marine life.
Organizers say the holiday dive provides underwater photo opportunities for customers as a fundraiser for local children's charities.
The sanctuary incorporates about 2,900 square nautical miles of reef, seagrass beds, mangrove-fringed islands. An estimated 6,000 species of marine life live in the preserve.
