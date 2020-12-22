South Fla. lawmaker wants to keep drivers' hands off their phones

A South Florida lawmaker who successfully fought to ban texting while driving now wants to make all drivers in the state fully "hands free."
State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, on Friday introduced a bill (HB 91) for the 2021 legislative session that would make it illegal for anyone to operate a motor vehicle "while holding or touching a wireless communications device."
The bill would expand upon the law that took effect earlier this year, making texting while driving a primary offense and allowing law enforcement to pull over drivers who violate the law.
Slosberg's sister, Dori, died in a 1996 crash that also claimed the lives of four others. Slosberg was in the car but survived the crash.
"The Dori Slosberg hands-free driving law would make the state of Florida, essentially, hands free," Slosberg said.
If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in October.
"So this is just the next logical step," Slosberg said.
A similar bill sponsored by Slosberg died in a subcommittee last year.
Slosberg told WPTV in an interview Tuesday that she believes she has bipartisan support for her latest bill.
