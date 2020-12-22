State's cases increase by 11,015, most Monday since July; deaths rise by 112

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 11,015, the most for a Monday since July, as deaths rose by 112, including 31 in Miami-Dade County after three days under triple digits, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Tests in Florida reported from labs Sunday were 145,728, one day after 118,235 and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity increased from 7.98 percent to 8.45, six days after 9.75 , which is the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate increased from 6.68 percent to 6.85 with 8.38 five days ago highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
Florida had the second-most increase of deaths behind New York with 137, the only two states with single-day triple-digit increases. California also reported 37,892 cases, which is higher than all foreign countries except Brazil.
Florida's cases reached 1,212,581 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
Nine days ago, cases passed 1.1 million after it took 10 days to surpass 1 million and 13 days to go past 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases have been above 10,000 for all but two days in the past week: 8,401 on Sunday, the lowest in 12 days, and 8,401 last Tuesday.
Monday's cases were the most for that day of the week since 12,624 on July 13. Last Monday's were 8,452.
The last time cases were under 8,000 was 7,985 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Thursday's 13,148 new cases were the most for a single day of data since 13,965 on July 16 and Friday's were 13,000.
The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 78,198 for an average of 11,171 at 6.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 68,598 for an average of 9,800. The average since the first case, which was 295 days ago, is 4,110 day.
A total of 20.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,297. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 639 one day after 459, Broward 917, St. Lucie 148, Martin 46, Indian River 60 and Okeechobee 9.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 18 million on Monday, which was four days after surpassing 17 million and five days to reach 16 million. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 38th at 50.4. with Oklahoma No. 1 at 151.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 290 days, the death toll has reached 20,680 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,976, which rose by 3 to 296.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 on Tuesday.
Sunday's increase was 95, the most ever for that day of the week since 107 on Aug. 16,
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 16 to 1,835 after 3 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 31 to 4,097 and Broward is third at 1,784 with 8 more.
St. Lucie remained at 381, and Martin stayed at 191 but Indian River rose by 1 to 153. Okeechobee stayed at 50 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 56 deaths in South Florida of the 112 state total, there are 8,491, which is 41.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 677 an average of 97and 3.3 percent, compared with 721 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 61 deaths over seven days for 3.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sudday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 91 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 156 compared with 144 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 5,514 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 179 more in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,670 with an increase of 45 reported Monday after no data for two days.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 1,034, Pinellas rose by 2 to 999 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 751 in sixth, Orange by 2 to 717 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 699 in eighth and Lee decreased by 2 in a revision to 637 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,611,374 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below just one time over two weeks: 7.98 percent one day ago. But theee days were exactly 8.0 percent and one 8.06. Only two days have been 9 percent or more: 9.75 six days ago then 9.37. The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.06 percent to 10.83. The two-week high was 11.97 six days ago and low was 9.58 percent on Dec. 10. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The two-week high was 8.38 five days ago. The rate has been less than 7 percent for six times over two weeks, the most recent the days and a low of 5.75 seven days ago, the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.28 percent to 8.43 after a two-week low of 7.86 Dec. 8 and a high of 9.66 Dec. 12. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 6.89 percent to 6.52 with a two-week high of 8.11six days ago and a low of 6.31 Dec. 10.
St. Lucie's rate went from a two-week high of 16.17 percent to 9.35 after a two-week low of 5.69 seven days ago. Martin's rate went from 6.73 percent to 7.18 after a two-week high of 11.88 five days ago and a two-week low of 5.10 Dec. 12. Indian River's rate went from a two-week high of 10.02 percent to 9.02 and two-week low of 4.52 Dec. 10. Okeechobee's rate of 4.91 percent on 155 negative tests was one day after 17.65 on 56 negative tests, a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests six days ago and a low of 1.93 on 203 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,708,000 deaths and passed 77.7 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 2.9 (-0.1), Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.6, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 963, U.S. 987, world 219.2. New York, which represents 11.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,878 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with a reduction of 2 in a data revision.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,558 people 85 and older, an increase of 39 in one day in data.
Infant to 4: `21,076 cases, an increase of 231 and 405 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 61,264 cases, an increase of 736, with 364 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 858,828 of the 1,181,549 residents' cases. In that group, 1,303 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,014,437 cases. A total of 3,560 have died, with 13 more, for a 0.35 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 18,705 with an increase of 159. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 101 to 13,065. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 724 to 11,689. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,244 from 7,168. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,592 vs. 5,540.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 8,432, rising 72, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,482, with an increase of 63, and Stuart at 3,492, a rise of 11.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 7 to 572 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 60,151 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 58,269 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,856 with 12 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 512, St. Lucie by 7 to 980, Indian River a data reduction of 2 to 476 and Okeechobee stayed at 236.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 7,930, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 51. Palm Beach County is second at 807 with a rise of 9. Miami-Dade leads with 900.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 319,363 an increase of 1,695, behind the record of 3,668 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Thirteen states reported at least 50 more deaths Monday.
Weekly changes: Last Monday there were 1,484 more deaths . The one-week death increase was 18,586 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 137 deaths to rise 36,568 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 67 at 25,415. No. 3 California: increase of 83, four days after state-record 379 deaths at 22,676. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 29 at 18,223.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 98, No. 7 Pennsylvania 57, No. 8 Michigan 71, No. 9 Massachusetts 41, No. 10 Georgia 16.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 31 Kansas 107 (no data Sunday), No. 17 Connecticut 95 (no data Saturday, Sunday), No. 11 Ohio 75, No. 14 Louisiana 65, No. 16 Tennessee 65, No. 23 Arkansas 58. Also, No. 12 Arizona 1 death. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 2 deaths since Friday.
Cases
Cases increased to 18,033,605 with a rise of 188,915, behind the mark of 249,709 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last Monday, there were 192,846cases
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,892,348 with 37,892 five days after U.S.-record 53,711. No. 2 Texas 1,413,684 with 8,107 four days after record 16,864. No. 4 Illinois at 905,069 with 4,699after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 857,049 with 9,007 three days after record 12.697.
Twenty-five states reported at least 2,000 cases. States with high numbers: No. 9 Tennessee 9,891, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,887, No. 13 Arizona 7,748, No. 6 Ohio 6,548, No. 34 Connecticut 4,595 (no data Saturday, Sunday), No. 10 Michigan 4,551 (no data Sunday), No. 11 Michigan 4,400, No. 30 Kansas 4,174 (no data Sunday), No. 20 Virginia 4,042, No. 12 Indiana 3,978, No. 18 Massachusetts 3,760, No. 15 New Jersey 3,186, No. 17 Missouri 3,130, No. 7 Georgia 3,121.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 20.7 percent of 8,909 deaths Monday, behind the record of 13,696 Wednesday, and 19.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Monday there were 8,763 more deaths. The one-week death increase was 79,963 at 4.9 percent.
Cases: Increased by 534,657, behind the record of 738,913 Thursday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Monday, there were 531,428 more cases
No. 2 Brazil: 4549 deaths for a total of 187,322 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 25,621, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at7,264,221.
No. 3 India: 333 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 145,810 and in third place. Cases: 24,337, the eighth day in a row under 30,000 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,055,560.
No. 4 Mexico: 396 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 118,598 in fourth place. Cases: 5,370 after a record 12,253 Dec. 12.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,649 new deaths and 171,763 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 415 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,872 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 215 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 33,364 one day after record 35,928 cases. No. 7 France 351 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 5,797 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 493 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and record 29,350 cases and fourth overall with 2,877,727. No. 10 Spain 112 deaths and 7,503 cases.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 533 deaths, behind the record of 838, and 19,333 cases, behind the record of 31,553 both Friday.
No. 8 Iran: 191 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,151 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 104 deaths for a total of 14,332 and 7,519 cases, six days after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data since Friday and at 7,993 deaths. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death to rise to 405, as well as 431 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 41st, behind Austria. China added 15 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 48 deaths after record 53 each Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 2,9978, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 1,806 cases four days after a record 3,211.
Scripps Only Content 2020