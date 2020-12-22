State’s cases rise 10,434, deaths 74 as total toll including nonresidents passes 21,000

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 415 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,872 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 215 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 33,364 one day after record 35,928 cases. No. 7 France 351 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 5,797 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Russia 493 deaths after record 613 Dec. 11 and record 29,350 cases and fourth overall with 2,877,727. No. 10 Spain 112 deaths and 7,503 cases.