UCF, BYU square off in Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday night

Final preparations are underway for one of the biggest sporting events in South Florida. We are just hours away from the highly anticipated Boca Bowl.
The Central Florida Knights take on the 16th ranked BYU Cougars Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
Although several restrictions and safety protocols will be in place, the game still promises to be an exciting matchup of high-powered offenses.
The stadium holds about 30,000, but only 6,000 fans will be able to attend, which is about 20 percent stadium capacity. Facemasks are also being required.
The annual event is a highlight for football and sports fans and typically kicks off the holiday tourism season in Palm Beach County.
The big game is bringing together two of college football top scoring offenses with the Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson and the Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading their teams.
Both signal-callers have completed 30 touchdown passes this season.
The sold-out game is returning to its original time slot, Tuesday night before Christmas, and will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
It can also be heard locally on the radio at ESPN 106.3.
